Raymond James Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$262.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$259.00.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$262.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$246.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$232.15. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$265.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.63.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

