Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Up 6.5%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 1,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.