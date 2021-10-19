Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.47. 47,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,366,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.