Rand Mining Limited (RND) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on November 4th

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Rand Mining Company Profile

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 12.25% interest in the East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. It also has a 50% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project in Western Australia.

