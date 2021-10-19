Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $16.51

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $17.50. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 5,288 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.