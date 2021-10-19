Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of RL opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

