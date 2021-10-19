Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Down 6.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLYB shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

