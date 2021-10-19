Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIN) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Rain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAIN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Rain Therapeutics had issued 7,352,941 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $124,999,997 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,425,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

