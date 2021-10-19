Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

RDUS opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

