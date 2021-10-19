Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,140. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

