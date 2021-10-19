Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

