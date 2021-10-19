Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

