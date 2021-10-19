Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $909,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.