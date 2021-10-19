Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 13,876 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.