Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,003 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

