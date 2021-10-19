Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 11,782 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CEVA were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 170.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.33, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

