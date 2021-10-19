Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Cap of $10.93 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Quark has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $1,764.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,337,515 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

