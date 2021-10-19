QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:QS opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

