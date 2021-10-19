Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $71,782.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.57 or 0.05940010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00289854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.00953108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00393172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00263856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00265270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004641 BTC.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,114,137 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

