QuadrantProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,449.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $56,449.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00193356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.