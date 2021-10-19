QS Investors LLC Sells 115,900 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

