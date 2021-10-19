QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 133,200 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

