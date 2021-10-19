QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.