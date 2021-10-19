QS Investors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 909,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

