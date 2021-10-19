QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.