QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 9,824 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 621,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

