Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.76. The stock had a trading volume of 971,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,370. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

