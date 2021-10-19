Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TACO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TACO opened at $8.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $315.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.