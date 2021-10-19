Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lifted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.