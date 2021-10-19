Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

