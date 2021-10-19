Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Decreased by Analyst

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2021 earnings at $15.94 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

NYSE CMI opened at $237.04 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cummins by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.