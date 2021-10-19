Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $203.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day moving average of $235.47. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

