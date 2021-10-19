Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Watsco, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $285.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average of $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

