Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Washington Federal, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

