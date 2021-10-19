PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $249.94

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.94 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 218.40 ($2.85). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 221,809 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.94. The stock has a market cap of £943.20 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.45%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

