Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

