PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $493.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $609,806.57 and $493.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,094.34 or 0.99837100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00683703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001582 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004277 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

