Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,358 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

