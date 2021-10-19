Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.