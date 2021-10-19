Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Neenah worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 3,923.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 39.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Neenah by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 529.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NP stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a PE ratio of -225.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

