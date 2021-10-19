Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,549,000 after acquiring an additional 904,103 shares during the period.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.