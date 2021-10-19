Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

