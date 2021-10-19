Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 828.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

