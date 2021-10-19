Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 37,060 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUVB opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

