Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 10,419 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,111 shares of company stock worth $6,202,763. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.72. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

