Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 1,000 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.51 million and a P/E ratio of 98.79. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

