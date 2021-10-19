PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

