Prudential PLC Sells 523,028 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523,028 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $468.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

