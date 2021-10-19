Prudential PLC Sells 42,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $450.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.