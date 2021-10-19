Prudential PLC Sells 280,581 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,581 shares during the period. Ternium makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $71,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 92.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 280,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE:TX opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

